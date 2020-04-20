April 21, 2020

Blood drive set May 5 at Fairgrounds

The Taylorsville Lions Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Club Fairgrounds, 170 Fairgrounds Road, Taylorsville. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Taylorsville” or call the Lions Club at 828-632-2226 to schedule an appointment.

