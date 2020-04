Shirley William Dunlap, 87, of Stony Point, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Joesph Baptist Church. Rev. Darrick Clemons will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the church.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.