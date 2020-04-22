Hammer to join LRU Women’s Basketball Program

Senior guard led ACHS to 10-game improvement this past season

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Alexander Central senior basketball player Lanie Hammer recently announced on social media that she plans to join the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball program after graduation.

Hammer was the starting point guard for first-year Head Coach Jon Presnell’s Lady Cougars during the 2019-20 season. The team’s floor general helped the Lady Cougars improve their win total by 10 games over 2018-19. Despite missing the final three games of the season, Hammer was part of an ACHS team which finished with a 12-14 record and an appearance in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. For her efforts, she was recognized as an All-Conference performer.

“It was such a joy to coach Lanie. She battled a foot injury most of the year, but her game never changed because of it. She always played hard, gave her best, and kept a positive attitude. Lenoir Rhyne is getting a top notch, high quality young lady, and I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Coach Presnell noted.

Lanie, who has also earned All-League honors in track and field while at ACHS, is the daughter of Stacy and Scott Hammer.

A formal signing ceremony will be planned once school activities are permitted to resume statewide.