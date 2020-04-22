Winfred “Red” Earp, 85, of Sulphur Springs Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

He was born May 8, 1934, in Alexander County, the son of the late Harvey Earp and Bonnie Pope Earp.

He had worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. He loved his rabbit dogs and enjoyed hunting.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Eugene Earp; three brothers, John, Bobby and Jimmy Earp; step-mother, Rosie Earp; step-grandchild, David Brooks; daughter-in-law, Jewel Earp; and son-in-law, Gary Trivette.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of almost 63 years, Irene Moose Earp of the home; daughter, Sherry Earp Allen and husband Richard of Hiddenite; granddaughter, Brittany Williams; step-grandson, Brian Brooks and wife Agatha; step-granddaughter, Pamela Cooper AL’azzam and husband Michael; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Earp.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Wayfound Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Bowman and Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from Noon-5 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Earp Family.