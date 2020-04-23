Jimmy Lynn Millsaps, 79, of Statesville, passed away April 23, 2020.

Born on March 16, 1941, in Alexander County, he was the son of James and Ella Harrington Millsaps. Jimmy was a truck driver for Douglas & Sons trucking, was a member of Linney’s Grove Baptist where he was a deacon and a Sunday School superintendent, and enjoyed many things including: hunting, fishing, NASCAR, the beach with his extended family, and was exceptionally proud of his professional truck driving.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, China Millsaps, and an infant child, Christle Millsaps.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Hayes Millsaps; a daughter, Cathy Layfield (Paul) of Statesville; a grandchild, Jeremiah Layfield of Statesville; four sisters, Carroll Gwaltney of Hiddenite, Loria Childers of Taylorsville, Hilda Gwaltney (J.D.) of Hiddenite, and Eva Coley of Stony Point; two brothers, Kirt Millsaps (Nelda) of Statesville, and Dale Millsaps of Hiddenite; good friend, Sunny Holcam of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private service for family and friends will be held at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will include: Ricky Gwaltney, Craig Gwaltney, Gary Millsaps, Brent Millsaps, Kevin Souther, and Leonard Kale.

Memorials may be made to Linney’s Grove Baptist Church @ 6160 Sulphur Springs Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Alexander Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements for the Millsaps Family.

