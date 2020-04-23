Mark Lamar Robbins, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully April 23, 2020.

Born June 4, 1958, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Jack L. and Dorothy S. Robbins. Mark never met a stranger. He enjoyed many things, like fishing in Holden Beach, tinkering with small engines, and camping.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Letha Rae Starnes, and great-grandpa, E. F. Griffey.

Survivors include wife of 43 years, Cindy R.; two brothers, Lewis (Debbie) of Caldwell County, and Tim Robbins and fiancée Vera of West Virginia; a sister, June Robbins of Taylorsville; a niece, Merica Ritzel (Keith); a nephew, Tony R.; a great-nephew, Ryker Roberts; and a number of cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mark Adams and Rev. Paul Allen Fox. Inurnment will be with the family.

Alexander Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements for the Robbins Family.

