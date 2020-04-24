Deborah Sue Weaver, 62, of Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Deborah was born August 10, 1957, in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Alexander A. Weaver, Jr. and Juanita E. Wicker Weaver.

She had worked at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was of the Lutheran faith. She loved to work in the yard and in her garden. She was a hard worker and enjoyed going to the beach.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Alexander Weaver.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a sister, Elizabeth Ann Kosloski and husband Anthony of Taylorsville; and a brother, Ronald Ray Weaver of Taylorsville.

The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

