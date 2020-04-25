It is with much regret that our family must announce the passing of our Matriarch, Mary Belle Hauser Curry, 84, of Lincolnton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Mary was born June 6, 1935, in Surry County, the daughter of the late John Hauser and Jeanie Belle Edwards Hauser. She loved her family, gardening, cooking, and doting on the little ones. She worked hard all of her life, only gradually slowing down in her last few years. She was a friend to everyone she met and helped by donating to several charities, particularly St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to play golf and was an avid collector of salt & pepper shakers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Curry, and a great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Campbell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her four children, Peggy Ann Curry Pike and husband John of Lincolnton, Mary Lou Curry Eggers and husband Bill of Statesville, David Ray Curry and wife Kathy of Taylorsville, and Terry James Curry and wife Susan of the Vashti Community; a brother, Billy Gray Hauser and wife Doris of Hiddenite; 11 grandchildren, Billy Eggers, Jody Eggers Cunningham, Erica Eggers Nisbett, Matthew Eggers, Michael Eggers, Elizabeth Allison, Lisa Allison, Frankie Allison, DJ Curry, Toni Barnes, and Danielle Barnes; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Elder Ricky Blair will officiate.

Pallbearers include: Michael Eggers, Matthew Eggers, Dylan Eggers, Alex Cunningham, Frankie Allison, and Daniel Adams.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Curry Family.