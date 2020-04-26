Johnsie Sigmon, 90, of Wayfound Church Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Johnsie was born October 31, 1929, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Perry Mitchell and Alma Mitchell Mitchell.

She had retired from Broyhill Furniture after 30 plus years and was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She was a hard worker and enjoyed her flowers and working in them. She was a great cook, loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Wayne Moose and Arthur (Bus) Sigmon; four sisters, Marie, Rowena, Faye and Lula May Mitchell; and two brothers, Charlie Mitchell and Ray Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a son, Allen Moose of the home; a daughter, Kathy Land and husband Tommy; an adopted son, David Land; a grandchild, Kayla Land; a brother, Bill Mitchell and wife Reba of Hiddenite; a sister, Mary Mitchell of Hiddenite; sisters-in-law, Janie Mitchell, Elaine Patterson and husband Dale, and Irene Earp; step-daughter, Karen Lackey; step-grandson, Jason Sigmon; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and special cousin, Benny Mitchell.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Mitch King, Rev. Steve Parks, and Rev. James Safrit will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 3-5 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020 and Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until Noon, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all her wonderful caregivers and the staff at Valley Nursing who have shown her much love over her time there.

