Shirley Elizabeth Sipe, 75, of Taylorsville, was welcomed to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and liver cancer.

Shirley was born November 28, 1944, in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late William and Jenny Jones Oxentine.

She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She loved life and unselfishly gave of herself to others. She loved to cook and was famous for her pound cakes and puddings. She had a contagious laughter and smile that drew others to her. She loved spending time at the beach and watching the sun set over the ocean. She loved her family unconditionally and had a special place in her heart for children.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of almost 58 years, Robert Sipe; daughter, Sonia Laxton and husband David of Raleigh; son, Jarrod Sipe of Palm Springs, California; granddaughter, Ashley Reynolds and husband Blake of Hickory; grandson, Matthew Laxton of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Fincher and Presley Reynolds of Hickory; sister, Mary Sue Speaks of Wilkes County; brothers, James Oxentine, and Gordon Oxentine and wife Judy, all of Taylorsville, and Roger Oxentine and wife Brenda of Wilkes County; and a very large extended family whom she loved.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation or The Adult Sunday School Class at St. Luke Lutheran Church to help people in need.

