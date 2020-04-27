Barbara Anne Simmons Elledge
Barbara Anne Simmons Elledge, 78, of Mocksville, formally of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Elkin.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 2430 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625. The body will lie in state from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. There will be no formal visitation.
