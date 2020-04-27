Barbara Anne Simmons Elledge, 78, of Mocksville, formally of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Elkin.

The Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 2430 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625. The body will lie in state from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. There will be no formal visitation.

