All 4 confirmed Alexander COVID-19 cases have recovered

Alexander County has zero active confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a cumulative total of four confirmed cases. All four cases have fully recovered, according to information in a Code RED phone tree call by Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman on April 28.

The Governor said remote learning will continue and he extended the state’s “Stay at Home” order through May 8th. The orders extending closure of restaurants for dine-in service and closure of other close-contact, non-essential businesses are also extended through May 8th. If trends indicate that the spread of the virus is slowing, restrictions will be eased using a three-phase approach.