HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

FARM ASSISTANT NEEDED – Some heavy lifting. Text 828-640-3545.

************

HELP NEEDED in and around Statesville area, vinyl installers, interior painting, caulking, and cleanup. Ride provided from Taylorsville. Leave message 828-758-0694.

************

Ferrier / Horse Trimming and equine groomer needed. Text 828-640-3545.