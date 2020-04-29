LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF EDWARD B. STOKER, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 31st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 29th day of April, 2020.

PETER W. SIMON, EXECUTOR of the ESTATE OF EDWARD B. STOKER

Alexander County

File No. 20 E 98

Mailing Address:

1835 Davie Ave. Ste. 415

Statesville, NC 28677

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Alma Davidson Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2020.

MICHAEL ALLEN WIKE

107 Ode Kerley Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Lewis Edward White, Sr., a/k/a Lewis E. White, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 188 Lake Arrowhead Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 7th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th day of April, 2020.

Sue H. White, Executrix of the Estate of Lewis Edward White, Sr., a/k/a Lewis E. White, Sr.

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

Notice

The Town Council will hold it’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday May 5th, 2020, in the Council Chambers of Town Hall at 3:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, the maximum capacity will be 8 citizens and all present must wear masks. We ask for your consideration and understanding during this time.

Yolanda Prince

Town Clerk

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Diane Kindred Raymond, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of April, 2020.

BRIATTANY LAIL

202 Swayngims Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Bryson Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of April, 2020.

DANNY BOWMAN WILLIAMS

56 Catawba Shores Lne.

Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joan Teague Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of January, 2020.

ELIZABETH TEAGUE HARRELSON

126 Herman Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 8, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of April, 2020.

Phillip Darrin Little, Administrator

ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE

180 N. Bethlehem Terrace Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Fortner Crotts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2020.

STEPHEN MICHAEL CROTTS

214 Heritage Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

