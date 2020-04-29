LEGAL NOTICES
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF EDWARD B. STOKER, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 31st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 29th day of April, 2020.
PETER W. SIMON, EXECUTOR of the ESTATE OF EDWARD B. STOKER
Alexander County
File No. 20 E 98
Mailing Address:
1835 Davie Ave. Ste. 415
Statesville, NC 28677
executor
may20-20c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Alma Davidson Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of April, 2020.
MICHAEL ALLEN WIKE
107 Ode Kerley Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
may20-20p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Lewis Edward White, Sr., a/k/a Lewis E. White, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 188 Lake Arrowhead Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 7th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 29th day of April, 2020.
Sue H. White, Executrix of the Estate of Lewis Edward White, Sr., a/k/a Lewis E. White, Sr.
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
PO Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
executrix
may20-20c
************
Notice
The Town Council will hold it’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday May 5th, 2020, in the Council Chambers of Town Hall at 3:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, the maximum capacity will be 8 citizens and all present must wear masks. We ask for your consideration and understanding during this time.
Yolanda Prince
Town Clerk
apr29-20c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Diane Kindred Raymond, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 24th day of April, 2020.
BRIATTANY LAIL
202 Swayngims Ln.
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
may20-20c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Bryson Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of April, 2020.
DANNY BOWMAN WILLIAMS
56 Catawba Shores Lne.
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
may13-20p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joan Teague Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 14th day of January, 2020.
ELIZABETH TEAGUE HARRELSON
126 Herman Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
may13-20p
************
NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 8, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of April, 2020.
Phillip Darrin Little, Administrator
ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE
180 N. Bethlehem Terrace Ln.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Henry S. Morphis, Attorney
MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION
Post Office Box 3207
Hickory, NC 28603
(828) 328-5297
administrator
apr29-20c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Fortner Crotts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 30th day of March, 2020.
STEPHEN MICHAEL CROTTS
214 Heritage Circle
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
apr29-20p