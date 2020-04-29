Two tons of turkey received by local food pantry April 28

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina delivered approximately 4,000 pounds of food to the Christian Crisis Center in Alexander County on Tuesday, April 28. Due to limited staff and volunteers, numerous agencies arrived that morning to help unload the truck and stock the center.

Food included frozen turkeys, chicken wings, thigh quarters, leg quarters, hams, bread, potatoes, oranges, and much more.

According to Debra Hollingsworth, Director of the Christian Crisis Center, this shipment should last about two weeks with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated need.

“We are so thankful to this response team for assisting the pantries, not only to help unload supplies but also to help us maintain our capacity by offering food storage space as well as protective wear for our workers,” Hollingsworth said.

The center provides free food to anyone in need. With the virus, the center is currently asking a family member to check-in up front, and then a volunteer or staff member will deliver the food to their vehicle. Those who are at a higher risk can even call ahead and their delivery will be ready. Upon request, the center provides financial assistance when available.

Approximately 20 people arrived to help unload the truck, including representatives from Alexander County Emergency Management, EMS, Sheriff’s Office, 911 Communications, Taylorsville Police Department, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Central Alexander Fire Department.

The Christian Crisis Center is located at 215 5th Ave SW in Taylorsville. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information, call (828) 632-0022.

In addition, there are three other food pantries which provide assistance in Alexander County: Mt. Pisgah Good Samaritan Food Pantry (828-244-7010), Hiddenite Community Helpers Food Pantry (828-320-5269), and the Stony Point Christian Ministries Food Pantry (704-585-6521). The 957 Mobile Cafe (828-471-7070) also provides free meals at The Cafe in downtown Taylorsville and from its mobile food truck.

Learn more about the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC at www.secondharvestnwnc.org.