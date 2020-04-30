Brenda Sexton Wike, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Brenda was born on Monday, December 1, 1952, in Smyth County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Walter Washington Sexton and Edna Blevins Sexton. She was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church. Brenda was employed by The Taylorsville Times, Walmart, and worked in real estate part time as well.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Wike; her daughter, Eugenia Wike Trivette; step-daughter, Sandra Cloer; and two brothers, Wayne and Herbert Sexton.

Brenda is survived by two step-daughters, Tammy Barnes (Barry) and Paula Johnson (Wayne), both of Taylorsville; two brothers, Vernie Sexton (Sue) of Colfax, and Donald Sexton (Martha) of New London; a sister, Anita Harmon (Dalton) of Trinity; an aunt, Erma Martin of Chilhowie, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Harley Storm Trivette, Michael Baker, Pamela Smith, Kevin Barnes, Tanya Perkins, Vincen Johnson, Katrisha Johnson, and Corey Matheson; 15 great-grandchildren, Austin, Trinity, Tristen, Sandra, Dustin, Kolby, Macy, Eli, Alayna, Riley, Xander, Tanner, Sophie, Varun, and Ceciley; son-in-law, Christopher Trivette; special nephew, Coty Wike of Statesville; special niece, Kimberlee Nicholson of Trinity; and special friend, Denise Rhyne.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Rocky Face Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Relay for Life of Alexander County, Attention Kendra, 57 Kendra Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.