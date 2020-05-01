Carolyn Morash-Mix, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence.

Carolyn was born October 3, 1930, in Livingston County, Nunda, New York, the daughter of the late Charles Werner and Susan Durfee Werner.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, David B. Morash, Jr. and Thomas Mix; a daughter, Sandie Williams; a step-daughter, Susan Miscovitch; sisters, Joyce Werner Howard, Alice Werner Robinson, and Marian Werner Metz; and brothers, Theron Werner and Edward Werner.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Patricia White and husband Charles “Kirk” of Taylorsville; step-daughter, Sally Flannery; grandson, David White and wife Jennifer of Taylorsville; grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Kristin and Matthew White, all of Taylorsville; step-grandchildren, Kelly Flannery, Lila Czedik, and Scott Flannery; son-in-law, Clifford “Skip” Williams of Florida; a brother, Martin Werner of New York; sister-in-law, Susan Powers of Massachusetts; nieces and nephews, Jay Powers, Matthew Powers, and Christina Powers Milligan, also of Massachusetts.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Morash-Mix Family.