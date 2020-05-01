May 1st is School Lunch Hero Day



Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Alexander County Schools (ACS) nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, ACS will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 1. These school lunch heroes have served over 134,350 meals and counting since March 14.

This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.