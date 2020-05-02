Andy “Rex” Duncan, at age 79, went to his heavenly home the 2nd of May, after a brief stay at Trinity Village Nursing Home.

He will have a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jesse Lott officiating.

Rex was born on November 5, 1940, in Alexander County, to Zara Esrom and Eula Price Duncan. He was employed at Clayton Marcus and Huntington House for 40 plus years. The past ten years, Rex worked part-time as a night clerk at Comfort Inn Suites Hotel in Hickory. Rex was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sisters, Frances Duncan, Mary D. Bradshaw, Christine D. Mullinax, and Sandra D. Isenhor.

Memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund at 7500 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.