Catherine Sue Whisnant, 78, of Morganton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born June 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Paul Clark and Bonnie Buff Elmore.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Woody of Morganton, and Carla Palmer of Bethlehem; a son, Shane Cook of Valdese; four sisters, Dorothy Crane, Renia Burkhart, and Jettie VanDyke, all of Morganton, and Debbie Chapmen of Tennessee; and three brothers, Sanford Clark, Arthur Clark, and Steve Clark, all of Morganton.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Taylorsville.

