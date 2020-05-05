George Wallace, Sr., 78, of Morganton, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Autumn Care in Drexel.

George was born July 13, 1941, in Pike County, Kentucky, the son of the late George Isaac Wallace and Pearl Payne Wallace.

He was a US Army veteran who served in Vietnam and attended Calvary Freewill Baptist of Connolly Springs. He had a great love for his family, especially for his grandchildren. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, and target shooting. He loved his dogs and animals of all kinds. He was a Ham operator and his handle was KF4WHR.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Prater and Margie McClanahan.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of almost 54 years, Dorothy Prater Wallace; daughters, Wendy Nichols and husband Jeff of Hiddenite, and Tina Smith and husband Marvin of Kentucky; son, George Wallace, Jr. of Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Shane Dingess, Brent Dingess, Jarrod Smith, Aya Wallace, Zephaniah Wallace, and Tayla Wallace; brothers and sisters, Kenny Wallace, Helen Campbell, Shirley Simms, Robert Wallace, James Wallace, Jackie Mounts, and Wayne Mounts; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

No formal services are planned at the time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

