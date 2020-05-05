One new COVID-19 case in Alexander is Tyson Foods worker

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the Alexander County Health Department received notification of one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing Alexander County’s cumulative total number of confirmed cases to five, said Combined Human Services Director Leeanne Whisnant during the Alexander County Commissioners meeting on May 4th.

The new confirmed case works at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County where numerous employees have contracted the virus. The individual is doing well, but remains in quarantine. The other four confirmed cases have fully recovered.