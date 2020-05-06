James Howard Helton, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away at his residence on May 6, 2020.

Born to the late Raymond Augustus and Mary Catharine Harrison Helton, James was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and enjoyed playing golf. James served in the US Navy for twenty years and then served in the US Navy Reserves for an additional fifteen years. He was a member of the Bethlehem Ruritan Club for twenty-five years and served as president twice during that time.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Sue Franklin, and a son, James Howard Helton, Jr.

Those left to cherish the memories of James include his wife of seven years, Wanda Brookshire Stafford; three daughters, Connie Helton Yount, Pamela Helton Wellman (Dennis), and Paula Helton Johnston; six grandchildren, Bryan and James Yount, Joey Johnston (Sarah), Jennifer Franklin (Eddie), Rachel Webster (Jeremey), and Christopher Johnston (Christina); nine great-grandchildren; step-son, Jimmy Stafford; step-daughter, Myra Hertzler; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sadie and Barney Melvin; and a sister, Barbara Helton.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gordon West will be officiating. Alexander County Honor Guard Chapter 84 will present military rites.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children @ 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; or Masonic Home for Children @ 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565; or Bethlehem Ruritan Club @ 187 Bethlehem Park Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.