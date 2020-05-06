LAND By Editor | May 6, 2020 | 0 ************ LAND FOR SALE – 9.46 acres, Hunter Bridge Road, Stony Point, NC 28678, Price – $55,000.00. Call 336-457-4522. Posted in Classifieds, Land Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE May 6, 2020 | No Comments » FOR RENT May 6, 2020 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE May 6, 2020 | No Comments » GENERAL May 6, 2020 | No Comments » HELP WANTED May 6, 2020 | No Comments »