LEGAL NOTICES

American Towers LLC is proposing to change the lighting type of an existing telecommunications structure at 125 1st Avenue Dr. SE, Taylorsville, Alexander County NC 28681-2636 (Tax Parcel ID 0007406). The proposed modification will involve the installation of E1 Avian lighting on the subject tower. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to [email protected] Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1162499. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The Request must also be sent to American Towers LLC, by e-mailing a copy to [email protected] or mailing a copy to: American Tower, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801 ATTN: Environmental Compliance. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received on or before June 4, 2020. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project. HLE/W1976

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on May 18, 2020, at 6:00 PM via Zoom. The purpose of the hearing is to consider public comment on the proposed 2020-2021 budget. Because the Board of Commissioners is not meeting in-person due to Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 restricting gatherings to 10 or less, citizens are asked to submit comments to Jamie Starnes by email at [email protected] by 5:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020, to be read aloud during the meeting.

All funds and departments will be considered including the General Fund, Water Funds, Revaluation, Capital Improvements, Emergency Telephone System Fund, and Solid Waste. In addition, budgets for all volunteer fire department districts will be considered including Bethlehem Fire, Wittenburg Fire, Hiddenite Fire, East Alexander Fire, Ellendale Fire, Sugar Loaf Fire, Central Alexander Fire, and Vashti Fire.

The proposed 2020-2021 budget has been submitted to the Board of Commissioners and filed with the Clerk to the Board. It is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board at the County Administration Office, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Phillip Sprinkle, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of August, 2020,or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of May, 2020.

ANGELA SIZEMORE

173 Caleb Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Terry James Buchanan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of April, 2020.

LINDA FRYE RECTOR

1241 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF EDWARD B. STOKER, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 31st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 29th day of April, 2020.

PETER W. SIMON, EXECUTOR of the ESTATE OF EDWARD B. STOKER

Alexander County

File No. 20 E 98

Mailing Address:

1835 Davie Ave. Ste. 415

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Alma Davidson Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2020.

MICHAEL ALLEN WIKE

107 Ode Kerley Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Lewis Edward White, Sr., a/k/a Lewis E. White, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 188 Lake Arrowhead Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 7th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th day of April, 2020.

Sue H. White, Executrix of the Estate of Lewis Edward White, Sr., a/k/a Lewis E. White, Sr.

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Diane Kindred Raymond, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of April, 2020.

BRIATTANY LAIL

202 Swayngims Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Bryson Williams, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of April, 2020.

DANNY BOWMAN WILLIAMS

56 Catawba Shores Lne.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joan Teague Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of January, 2020.

ELIZABETH TEAGUE HARRELSON

126 Herman Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

