Mildred Faye “Bunnie” Harrington, 81, passed away on May 6, 2020.

She was born to the late Elisha Clay and Mammie Lee Kerley Harrington of Alexander County on April, 27, 1939.

Bunnie was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Sandra Fay Harrington, and a son-in-law, John Munday, both of Alexander County; four young siblings that passed at birth; four older brothers, William Adam Harrington, Crafton Harrington, Joseph Bard “J.B.” Harrington, and Harvey Lee Harrington, Sr., all of Alexander County; and two sisters, Irene H. Jones and Ernesteen “Teen” H. Mitchell of Alexander County.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Clayton Harrington, whom she married on March 15, 1958. Also surviving are a daughter, Penny H. Munday of Alexander County; a son, James Harold Harrington of the home; two granddaughters, Lisa Marie Munday of Alexander County, and Jeannie Fay Harrington Coffey and husband Dustin of Farmville. Bunnie is also survived by three sisters, Mary H. Milstead, Shirley H. Brown of Alexander County, and Jeannie H. Cropley of Fayettville, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Raymond Harrington and wife Gaynell of Alexander County; along with nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews, great-great- nieces and nephews, and several cousins and friends.

Bunnie will always be remembered for being a good cook and an excellent wife and mother.

A graveside service will be in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, where she was a faithful member, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Chris Goforth and Rev. Tony Daniels will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

