Local man charged with exploitation of a minor

Federal and county authorities are investigating and have charged a local man with crimes against a child this month.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division, conducted a search warrant at a residence off of Friendship Church Road in the Wittenburg Community of Alexander County.

Justin Eric Coates, W/M, age 22 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of Felony Disseminating Obscenities and three counts of Felony 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Coates is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond. Coates has a first appearance date set for Monday, May 11, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.