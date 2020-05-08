Alexander has 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Alexander County has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of six active cases and a cumulative total of 10 confirmed cases. Three of the active cases work at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County, one is a contact of a Tyson employee, one was tested at a local medical office, and the latest case is still under investigation. Five of the active cases are recovering at home, one is in the hospital, and all are under quarantine. The other four cases have fully recovered.

Phase 1 of Governor Cooper’s modification of the “Stay at Home” order begins today (Friday, May 8, 2020) at 5:00 p.m. Phase 1 modifies the “Stay at Home” order to allow people to leave home for commercial activity at more retailers. Those stores can open with 50 percent capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing. Gatherings will still be limited to no more than 10 people, but gathering outside with friends is allowed with social distancing. Worship services can now have more than 10 people if held outdoors while maintaining social distance. Parks can be reopened. Teleworking is encouraged when possible. Face coverings are recommended in public to protect others. Personal care businesses, entertainment venues, gyms, and other businesses will remain closed.

Phase 2 could start on May 22nd if trends continue to improve, which would allow limited opening of restaurants, salons, barber shops, and more. Phase 3 could start 4-6 weeks after Phase 2 began. Learn more about the phases at www.nc.gov/covid19.