Dorothy May Phillips Johnson, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born to the late Roy Madison and Virginia Patterson Phillips, she was a member of Advent Christian Church, enjoyed collecting dolls, loved playing Bingo and tending to flowers, but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hundley “Bob” Johnson, and brother, Roy “Sonny” Phillips, Jr.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dorothy include her children, Bobby Johnson (Donna) of Taylorsville, April Waters (Don) of Charlotte, Todd Johnson and fiancée Renee Teague of Taylorsville, and Mark Johnson (Kelly) of Mocksville. Dorothy also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jordan Johnson of Taylorsville, Julia Mclaughlin of Taylorsville, Chase Johnson, Easton Johnson, Josh Eder of Mocksville, Magan Long of Charlotte, Niki Waters Van Alstine of Columbia, South Carolina, and Amber Waters Pitt of Athens, Georgia; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Phillips Matthews of Lynchburg, Virginia; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Ms. Johnson will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in the Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery. Pastor Alex L. Heafner will be officiating.

Pallbearers include: Jordan Johnson, Chase Johnson, Josh Eder, Roger Jones, Easton Johnson, Don Waters, and Robbie Matthews.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gideon’s International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to the Alzheimer’s Association @ PO Box 2565, Hickory, NC 28603.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

