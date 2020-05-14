Heidi Lynn Sayles, 29, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Born to Kerry Lynn Hurlbut and Tammy Lynn Sayles, Hiedi attended Bethlehem Church of God. She loved tutoring children and sports of any kind.

Heidi was preceded in death by her father and grandfather, Perry Sayles.

In addition to her mother, Hiedi will be remembered by her brother, Hunter Sayles; a sister, Tyra Fitzgerald; four nieces and nephews, Ariya Kanipe, Aiden Fitzgerald, Azley Kanipe, and Aspen Thomas; grandmother, Mary Sayles; uncle, Mark Sayles; and great-uncle, David Lail.

The funeral service for Heidi will be annouced by Alexander Funeral Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Make-A-Wish® America, 1702 E. Highland Ave, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

The family wishes that flowers for the service be sent at the time of service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

