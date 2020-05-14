PGA REACH Announces 2020-2021 PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship Recipients

Alexander’s Cole Carrigan Earns $8,000 Scholarship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (May 14, 2020) – PGA REACH has awarded scholarships to 10 students through the PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 academic school year. These $8,000 scholarships are designed to improve the recruitment and retention of talented and motivated students from diverse backgrounds, who are pursuing PGA Membership through PGA Golf Management University Programs nationwide.

The PGA WORKS initiative is designed to evolve the demographic composition of the golf industry’s workforce and the PGA of America’s Membership. Scholarship recipients will pursue full time undergraduate studies at one of the 18 accredited PGA Golf Management Universities during the 2020-2021 academic year, with an ultimate goal of obtaining PGA Membership.

“PGA REACH is proud to award these outstanding students with a PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship, as they pursue their dream of earning PGA Membership and a college degree,” said PGA President Suzy Whaley. “We congratulate them for their academic success, and we’re delighted that they represent an exciting future for the game and our industry.”

Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of: Academic record; demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities; honors and work experience; a statement of goals and aspirations; unusual personal or family circumstances; an outside appraisal; demonstrated active participation in the game of golf; and playing ability.

Alexander Central High School senior Cole Carrigan is one of 10 students to receive the scholarship nationwide. Carrigan is an All-NWC golfer at ACHS and resides in the Wittenburg Community. He is the son of Barbara and Rickey Carrigan. He will attend Eastern Kentucky University where he will be a member of the PGA Golf Management University Program Class of 2024.

To ensure success and perpetuity of the program, as well as objectivity in the selection process, PGA REACH retained Scholarship America as a third-party administrator. Scholarship America is the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance, and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

About PGA WORKS PGA WORKS is a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce. Funded by PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, PGA WORKS leverages fellowships, scholarships, career exploration events, and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship to inspire and engage talent from all backgrounds to pursue key employment positions across the golf industry. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org/PGAWORKS, follow @PGAWORKS on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About PGA REACH PGA Foundation, Inc. d/b/a PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org, follow @PGAREACH on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

About the PGA of America The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who daily work to grow interest and participation in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.org, follow @PGA on Twitter, and find us on Facebook or Instagram.