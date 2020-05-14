Raeford Leeper McLain Jr., 64, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born Tuesday, May 31, 1955 in Iredell County. He was the son of the late Raeford Leeper McLain Sr. and Geraldine Jordan McLain. Raeford was an avid sportsman and retired after 30 years working for the NC Department of Transportation as a materials inspector.

Raeford is survived by his aunts and uncles, James McLain of Alexander County, Elaine McLain McLelland of Statesville, Joyce Jordan Webb and husband Billy of Statesville, Connie Jordan Hancock of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Sam Jordan of Statesville.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.