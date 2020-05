Joehann (Joe) Von Campbell, 46, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 15, 2020.

He was born in Iredell County on Saturday, April 27, 1974 to Vickie Paulette Campbell Hass who survives. He served in the United States Marine Corp.

There will be no formal services.

