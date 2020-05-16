2 new cases of COVID-19 in Alexander

A May 15th Code Red phone tree message from Alexander County Government related that new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alexander County.

Alexander County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of nine active cases and a cumulative total of 15 confirmed cases. Seven of the active cases are associated with the outbreak at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County, and two active cases are from other sources. All nine active cases are recovering at home and remain under quarantine.

Most County government buildings remain closed to the public; however, county employees are available by appointment via phone or email. Rocky Face Park is open (for hiking only) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. seven days a week, but hikers should maintain social distance if hiking with others.

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will meet online via Zoom on Monday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m., when a public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed 2020-2021 county budget. You can watch the video live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/alexandercountync.

At a news conference on Thursday, May 14, Governor Cooper and staff indicated that COVID-19 trend data is improving, and they will decide next week whether to relax restrictions and enter Phase 2 of re-opening on May 22. Phase 2 would lift the “Stay at Home” order; allow limited opening of restaurants, salons, barber shops, and other businesses; allow gatherings at churches and venues with reduced capacity; increase the number of people allowed at gatherings; open public playgrounds; and more. Phase 3 could start 4-6 weeks later. Learn more about the phases at nc.gov/covid19.

Do you “Know the 3 W’s?” — Wear, Wait, and Wash?

As North Carolina eases some COVID-19 restrictions, the NC Department of Health and Human Services is asking people to remember these three things to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve:

• Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people.

• Wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

If you or your family need resources or are not able to access food, please contact the Alexander County Department of Social Services at 828-632-1080.

For local updates and helpful information, visit the county’s website at alexandercountync.gov/news.

For information about small business assistance, visit alexanderedc.org/news.