Millard “Mack” Watson, 81, of Barich Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.

Mack was born July 3, 1938, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Edmund Watson and Eleanor McCall Watson.

He had worked as a baler of scrap materials for Plastic Packaging of Hickory until his retirement. He was of the Christian faith and he loved to garden, seeing all his plants grow.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Colleen Barnes, Lorene Southard, and Gladys Watson; his brothers, Author Watson and Bill Watson; and daughter-in-law, Candy Watson.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of almost 55 years, Linda Ricker Watson of the home; his sons, James Watson of the Bethlehem Community, Eddie Watson of Surry County, and Stacey Watson of the Bethlehem Community; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Aaron; two step-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Bobbie Sanders of Lenoir; step-sister, Shelia Shook of Taylorsville; step-brother, Jerry Clontz of Lenoir; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home. The family requests that you honor COVID-19 guidelines. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Watson Family.