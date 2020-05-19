Alexander Co. Government recognizes EMS employees during National EMS Week



The Alexander County Board of Commissioners adopted a proclamation naming the week of May 17-23, 2020, as National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Alexander County. The special week is being celebrated across the country with the theme of “Ready Today, Preparing for Tomorrow” to honor and recognize EMS workers for their service to their communities.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the observance, which began in 1974 when President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do across the country.

“Our EMS employees do a tremendous job of caring for our citizens, especially these days during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Gillispie, Director of Public Services. “They are on the front line everyday answering calls for urgent assistance, and their quality medical care truly saves lives. They deserve to be honored and recognized for their hard work, dedication, and selflessness. I believe that Alexander County has the best EMS crew around.”

As part of the local observance, each EMS shift is having a pizza party, in addition to gift baskets and assorted treats from county staff and organizations.

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS week activities. Together, NAEMT and ACEP are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety, and wellbeing of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.

EMS employees are prepared to respond immediately to any crisis with pre hospital assessment, trauma care, and medical transport, and they also share valuable data with health partners.

“The theme of ‘Ready Today, Preparing for Tomorrow,’ which was developed long before the COVID-19 crisis, is particularly meaningful now as they sometimes lack the personal protective equipment they need to respond to COVID-19 calls, while continuing to respond to the everyday emergencies in our community,” Gillispie stated.