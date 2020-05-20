Nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Alexander

Alexander County has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since our May 13 issue, with a total of 12 active cases and a cumulative total of 22 confirmed cases as of the evening of Monday, May 18, 2020, according to a county news release.

Of the new cases, eight of those are related to the outbreak at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County and the rest are from other sources.

Of the 12 active cases, 11 are recovering at home and remain under quarantine, and one is in the hospital. The remaining 10 cases have fully recovered.