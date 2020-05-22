Charles Edward Mayberry
Charles Edward Mayberry, 64, of Eufola Road, Statesville, passed away on May 22, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services are incomplete at this time.
Rutledge and Bigham is serving the Mayberry Family.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Patsy Stamey Lovell
May 19, 2020 | No Comments »
Joann Morrison Crawford
May 18, 2020 | 1 Comment »
Millard “Mack” Watson
May 16, 2020 | No Comments »
Joehann (Joe) Von Campbell
May 15, 2020 | 3 Comments »
Heidi Lynn Sayles
May 14, 2020 | No Comments »