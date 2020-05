Alexander County Veterans Services will observe Memorial Day with a special new video, in lieu of a public ceremony, due to COVID-19 concerns. The video will air beginning at 5:00 a.m. May 25, 2020, on Spectrum TV channel 192 (every 2 hours), and will be online at alexandercountync.tv, posted on the County website (alexandercountync.gov) starting at 5am, and will be on the County’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync.