Adult son arrested after father dies on Memorial Day

A Hiddenite man has been arrested following his father’s death on Memorial Day, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Alexander County 911 received a call from a residence located on Hiddenite Church Road in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County in reference to an unconscious person. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County EMS, and Hiddenite First Responders arrived on the scene and began CPR.

Upon arrival at the residence, it was determined that there was a domestic altercation between a father and son. James Roger Morton II, W/M, age 62 of the residence was found unconscious and CPR was administered by first responders. Officers also found James Roger Morton III, W/M, age 37 of the residence in the driveway. Further investigation revealed that the victim was unconscious due to injuries from an assault that occurred at the residence. Evidence showed that there was a physical altercation between father and son.

James Roger Morton II was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.

James Roger Morton III was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond with a first appearance date set Monday, June 1, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing pending autopsy results.