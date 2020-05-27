Alvin Weaver White, 78, of Moravian Falls, passed away at his residence on May 27, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Alvin was born to the late Virgil and Gertrude Howard White of Catawba County. He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Alvin was a truck driver and had retired from Pilot Freight.

Those left to cherish the memories of Alvin include his wife of 58 years, Linda Kay Shook White; daughter, Tamara Icard; and son, Mark White.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s @ 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.