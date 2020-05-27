High School & Early College graduation and lower grade end-of-year events listed

Alexander County Schools officials have announced the 2020 high school and Early College graduation and lower grades end-of-year events, as follows:

Alexander Central High School Graduation plans

The Graduation Celebration for the Class of 2020 will consist of Individual Stage Walks and a Drive-In Graduation Ceremony. The Individual Stage Walks will be spread out over the course of three evenings starting on Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 10. A Drive-In Graduation Ceremony will be on Friday, June 12, at 7:00 pm, with a rain date of Saturday, June 13, at 9:00 am.

Individual Graduation Stage Walks planned

The Individual Stage Walks will be held over three nights in the Varsity Gym. Students will be allowed 6 guests (family or friends) per senior. Students should arrive in their cap and gowns. They will receive their diploma, any additional cords they have earned, and their unique ticket for entry into Friday’s Drive-In Graduation Ceremony.

Students and their guests will enter the school through the entrance at the main office and follow the designated route to the Varsity Gym. The designated route will be spaced out so each graduate and their group is socially distanced. In the Varsity Gym, students will have their name called and their family will be able to take pictures and videos, as their senior walks across the stage and receives his/her diploma.

The Schedule for Individual Stage Walks is as follows (Honor Graduates only need to attend Monday night); do not arrive prior to your assigned time:

• Monday, June 8th – Senior Honor Graduates & Junior Marshals:

4:30 pm Summa Cum Laude

5:00 pm Magna Cum Laude

5:30 pm Cum Laude

6:00 pm Junior Marshals

• Tuesday, June 9th – Seniors Last Name A – L:

4:00 pm Abernathy-Bumgarner

4:30 pm Campbell – Cronan

5:00 pm Dahlstrom – Flowers

5:30 pm Fox – Hatton

6:00 pm Haught – Joseph

6:30 pm Keller – Lund

• Wednesday, June 10th – Seniors Last Name M – Z:

4:00 pm Mackenzie – Mitzel

4:30 pm Monroe – Pinson

5:00 pm Privette – Semones

5:30 pm Shirreffs – Sweet

6:00 pm Swilley – Watts

6:30 pm West – Wyatt

Drive-In Graduation Ceremony

The Drive-In Graduation Ceremony will occur on Friday, June 12, at 7 pm (rain date is Saturday, June 13, at 9 am). Only one vehicle per senior graduate will be allowed. Cars must enter using the Liledoun entrance. The vehicle must be driven by a parent or guardian. Vehicles must be cars, trucks, SUV’s, or minivans with a valid registration and insured. No golf carts or motorcycles will be allowed. Larger vehicles such as box trucks, limousines, RV’s, buses, utility trailers, or 15 passenger vans will not be permitted. The graduates should arrive in their cap and gowns. Gates will open at 6pm on Friday, June 12 and vehicles will be allowed to enter until 7pm when the ceremony begins.

Police Escort – Senior Processional of Cars

After the ceremony, there will be a police escort for the senior cars through downtown Taylorsville along Main Street. The police escort will go from ACHS and travel down Main Street until Boston Road. Family, friends, and members of the community will be allowed to park along the processional route to cheer on the graduates as they drive through.

These graduation plans meet the system’s goals to give each graduate their moment to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. This also allows a time to celebrate this moment together as a class. This is a very special class of deserving seniors. This class is exceptional both individually and historically as the 50th Graduating Class of Alexander Central High School.

Alexander Early College Graduation plans

The graduation ceremony for Alexander Early College will take place on July 25, at Alexander Central Auditorium, with more details to be announced later.

Elementary Schools

Bethlehem Elementary

Drive-through Graduation/Awards

• 5th Grade – Thursday, June 4, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• K – 4 Grades – Friday, June 5, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Ellendale Elementary

• Graduation/DARE Recognition Drive-In at Three Forks Church for 5th Grade – Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m.

• Schoolwide Drive through Farewell & Pickup,

Monday, June 8, 4 – 6 p.m.

Hiddenite Elementary

• Drive-through Graduation for 5th Grade is Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.

• K – 4 Grades Friday, June 5th and June 8, times to be determined.

Stony Point Elementary

• Drive-in graduation at Stony Point Baptist for 5th Grade – Tuesday, June 2, 6:00 p.m.

• Drive-through awards at the school: K-4 Grades – Friday, June 5, 3 – 7 p.m.

Sugar Loaf Elementary

Drive-in Ceremony for 5th Grade – Friday, June 5, 6 p.m.

Taylorsville Elementary

Drive-in Ceremony for 5th Grade is Tuesday, June 2, 6:30 p.m.

Wittenburg Elementary

Drive-in graduation at the school for 5th Grade is Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.

A Reverse Parade for K – 4 grades will be Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Middle Schools

East Alexander Middle School

Drive-Through Awards:

• 8th Grade Awards – Monday, June 8, 2 – 6 p.m.

• 6th Grade Awards – Tuesday, June 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• 7th Grade Awards – Tuesday, June 9, 1 – 4 p.m.

West Alexander Middle School

Virtual Awards/Collection Time is Monday, June 1st – 8th Grade:

• 10:00-11:00 AM – Panthers Team Virtual Awards Ceremony.

• 11:00-12:00 PM – Bobcats Team Virtual Awards Ceremony.

• 2:00-6:00 PM – Drive-through to pick up awards and collect/return school items.

The 7th Grade awards will be Tuesday, June 2nd:

• 10:00-11:00 AM – Mighty Ducks Team Virtual Awards Ceremony.

• 11:00-12:00 PM – Titans Team Virtual Awards Ceremony.

• 2:00-6:00 PM – Drive-through to pick up awards and collect/return school items.

The 6th Grade awards will be Wednesday, June 3:

• 10:00-11:00 AM – Dragons Team Virtual Awards Ceremony.

• 11:00-12:00 PM – Knights Team Virtual Awards Ceremony.

• 2:00-6:00 PM – Drive-through to pick up awards and collect/return school items.

* All virtual awards links can be accessed on the school website and on their teams’ Google Classrooms.