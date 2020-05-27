LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING FOR JUNE 1, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting scheduled for June 1, 2020, at 6:00 pm in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center will be conducted remotely via Zoom.

There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Commissioners’ Meeting will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/alexandercountync and will also be broadcast live on WACB 860 AM. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:

* Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

* Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

* Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

* YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

Citizens may submit comments for the Public Comment Period scheduled for June 1, 2020, to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on June 1st to be read aloud during the meeting.

A copy of this notice shall be placed on the door of Room 103 at the CVCC / Alexander Center and will be provided to all who receive notification of any changes in the Commissioners’ regular meeting schedule. For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.

may27-20c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Johnson L. Ritchie, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of May, 2020.

BRENDA RITCHIE JONES

1697 Gill Childers Rd.

P.O. Box 1117

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DENNIS DWIGHT RITCHIE

404 Fellowship Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun17-20p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF ALEXANDER WEBB RITCHIE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 27th, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of May, 2020.

Jeffrey Lynn Ritchie, Administrator

ESTATE OF ALEXANDER WEBB RITCHIE

3337 Oaklyn Springs Dr.

Raleigh, NC 27606

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

administrator

jun17-20c

************

NOTICE

TO: ORLANDO CASTILLO, THE FATHER OF A MALE CHILD BORN UNTO ASHLEY BROWN-CASTILLO on March 17, 2017 (JUVENILE CASE NO.: 17-JA-211-DS)

Pursuant to Chapter 49, Article 4, Section 601 of the Code of West Virginia, notice is hereby given to you that a petition has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mercer County, West Virginia, alleging that your child is a neglected a nd/or abused child, which proceedings can result in the permanent termination of parental rights.

This matter has been scheduled for a hearing on the 16th day of June, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Derek C. Swope, Judge of the Circuit Court, at the Mercer County Courthouse, Princeton, West Virginia.

This matter has also been scheduled for a hearing on the 10th day of August 2020, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Derek C. Swope, Judge of the Circuit Court, at the Mercer County Courthouse, Princeton, West Virginia.

You are hereby notified that you may be present at such hearing(s) and defend your rights. Michael Magann, 307 Federal Street, Suite 210, Bluefield, WV 24701, (304) 325-2100, has been appointed to represent the Respondent, Orlando Castillo.

DATED: May 19, 2020.

JULIE A. BALL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

MERCER COUNTY WEST VIRGINIA

jun3-20c

************

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020, and Tuesday June 16th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2020/2021. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 26th, 2020, at Town Hall.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

jun3-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Merle Roberson, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Shirley A. Roberson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 25th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 27th day of May, 2020.

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

jun17-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave. ) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-3.

Rezoning Application #20-3 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 1.047 acres total) owned by Little River Properties LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3726847038). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to N-B (Neighborhood Business). The owners intend to construct a Bait and Tackle Shop on the property.

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

may27-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave. ) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-2.

Rezoning Application #20-2 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 3.06 acres total) owned by Farmers Oil Inc. (Specifically Tax PIN# 3779703886). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

may27-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20-1

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 7pm in the Alexander County Services Center Conference Room (151 W. Main Ave), the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Conditional Use Permit located in the vicinity of property owned by you. The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Taylorsville Town Council to either approve or deny this project.

CUP Application 20-1 is for approximately 5 acres of property owned by John Walser and is located on Macedonia Church Rd. at the intersection of Old Landfill Rd. The proposed development is a 56 unit multi-family apartment complex.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave, Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

may27-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Allie Ray Lovette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of May, 2020.

RICHARD ALLEN LOVETTE

391 Rocky Shore Dr.

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

executor

jun10-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Thomas Walker White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of December, 2019.

MARY ELIZABETH BUMGARNER

20 Emerson Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun10-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bobby Ray Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2020.

SUSAN SMITH BADNEK

6242 Huckleberry Ridge

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

executor

jun10-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Allie Lee Horn, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of May, 2020.

MICHAEL EUGENE HORN

77 James Brown Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

jun10-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Phillip Sprinkle, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of August, 2020,or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of May, 2020.

ANGELA SIZEMORE

173 Caleb Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

may27-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Terry James Buchanan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of April, 2020.

LINDA FRYE RECTOR

1241 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may27-29p