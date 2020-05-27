Lewis Owens
Lewis Owens, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on May 27, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when finalized.
Alexander Funeral Service will be serving the Owens Family.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Alvin Weaver White
May 27, 2020 | No Comments »
Charles Edward Mayberry
May 22, 2020 | No Comments »
Patsy Stamey Lovell
May 19, 2020 | No Comments »
Joann Morrison Crawford
May 18, 2020 | 1 Comment »
Millard “Mack” Watson
May 16, 2020 | No Comments »