Ten active COVID-19 cases reported in Alexander

As of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:15 a.m., Alexander County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 10 active cases and a cumulative total of 30 confirmed cases, according to a County press release.

Of the 10 active cases, nine are recovering at home and remain under quarantine, and one remains in the hospital. Of the 30 total cases, 12 are connected with the outbreak at Tyson Foods.

A local industry recently purchased test kits for its employees, and the health department administered the tests last week. All of those test results have been negative with only one pending test result.

The remaining 20 cases have fully recovered.