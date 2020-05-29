County Commissioners to meet June 1 via Zoom

The next regular meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will be Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. via the Zoom online video platform. Commissioners will consider reinstating convenience site trash fees, which were suspended on March 20 of this year, as well as the Alexander County 2020 – 2021 Budget Ordinance, approval of hiring a family member with Sheriff’s Department, and a COVID-19 Update from local health officials, among other items.

The public may listen in on WACB 860 AM radio and watch via the County’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync. Citizens can send in public comments to the Clerk of the Board by calling 828-632-9332 prior to the meeting.

The agenda items are shown below: