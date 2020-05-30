Nora “Jeanette” Yow Sigmon, of Bethlehem, went home to be with her Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.

Jeanette was born March 20, 1932, in Davidson County, to Fletcher Wade and Nora ‘Viola’ Mays Yow. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for 70 years, and for most of those years was a Sunday School teacher. “Grandma Sigmon” always had time for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and loved being involved with them.

Her “girls” she led in Girls Auxiliary (GA’s) always held a special place in her heart and she enjoyed hearing from or about them and their families. She loved her Sunday School class and the Salt Shakers, especially playing the bells.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Edward Sigmon (April 2009) whom she married on April 7, 1950; son, Alex Edward Sigmon; daughter, Nora “Janet” Sigmon; brothers, Donald Yow and Tom Yow (Evalina); and sisters, Billie Mae Yow Land (Ralph) and Geraldine Marshall Scott.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Sharon and M. David Sharpe of Bethlehem; a son, Terry R. and Karen Sigmon of Wittenburg; grandsons, A. David Sharpe of Taylorsville, Dale Sharpe and Stacy of Bethlehem, Dean Sharpe-Austin and Lyndsay of Thomasville; M. Eric Sharpe and Melissa of Bethlehem; Chris Sigmon of Wittenburg, and Tyler Maltba of Berkeley, California; granddaughters, April Henkle and John of Pfafftown, Michelle Scott and Ron of Holly Springs, Tina Stanton of Saint Augustine, Florida, Angela Edwards of Newton, and Caylee Maltba of Charlotte; 21 great-grandchildren, Cole Sharpe, Caitlyn Sharpe, Dominique Scott, Jordan Scott, Preston Scott, Kali Scott, Blake Sharpe, Braylon Sharpe, Alex Austin, Zhoe Driggers, Bella Driggers, Reece Sharpe, Ty Sharpe, Raegan Sharpe, Rilyn Sharpe, Abigail Heafner, Kara Heafner, Courtney Smitherman and husband Brandon, Kyndryn Stanton, David Stanton, and MacKenzie Sigmon; brothers-in-law, Glenn Sigmon and Dennis (Nina) Sigmon, both of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Lois and Bill Teague of Bethlehem; special cousin and fellow adventurer, Phyllis Drum of Conover; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers: A. David Sharpe, Dale Sharpe, Dean Sharpe-Austin, Eric Sharpe, Chris Sigmon, Cole Sharpe, John Henkle, Scott Sigmon.

Honorary pallbearers: Her Sunday School class and the Salt Shakers.

The funeral will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, Building Fund, 7500 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

