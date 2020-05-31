Curtis G. Davis, 64, of Goble Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Brian Center Hickory East.

Curtis was born January 2, 1956, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of the late Robert Gilham and Annie Edward Davis and his adopted mother, Janice Edward Davis.

He was a commercial fisherman, truck driver, and best known in Alexander County as Mr. Lawn Mower Man. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and enjoyed making costume jewelry, farming, and collecting Cherokee Indian relics. He loved his little dogs and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Elder Davis.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Tara E. Davis Smith and husband Robert of Walker County, Alabama; his son, Jeremy Wayne Davis and wife Melinda of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Robert Dewanye Smith, Jr., Austin James Davis, Andrew Arrington, and Katelyn Arrington; mother-in-law, Louise Freeman; sisters-in-law, Pam Wyles, Bonnie Elder, and Jessie Harrington; brother-in-law, Rickey Elder; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Carson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

