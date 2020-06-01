Alexander Brooks Montgomery, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home surrounded by family on June 1, 2020 after a period of declining health.

He was born to the late William Bruce and Catherine Markham Montgomery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on September 25, 1926. Alex served in the US Merchant Marine during World War II and later in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Trinity in Taylorsville, and St Edward in Pulaski, Virginia. He had a long career with the US Fish & Wildlife Service, where he served in many capacities.

He was much loved by his wife of 68 years, Pal Montgomery; a daughter, Lisa Schaffer, and son, Robert Montgomery.

