Harvey Teague, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on June 1, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born to the late Buret Allen and “Mary Pauline” Bentley Teague of Alexander County, Harvey was a member at Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Harvey worked in the furniture industry for 26 years at Classic Leather as a master carver.

Those left to cherish the memories of Harvey include his wife of 30 years, Susanna Simmons Teague; daughter, JoAnna Teague-Payne; and a sister, Barbara Benfield.

Mr. Teague will lay-in-state on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Art Randall will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.